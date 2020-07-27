Renato Paratore What’s In The Bag?

Take a look inside at the equipment of young Italian professional golfer, Renato Paratore.

Renowned for his brisk and refreshing style of play, Italian Renato Paratore does everything quickly in terms of golf. After just taking up the game at the age of eight, he shot under-par for the first time at just 13.

Right now he is 23-years-old and he has two European Tour wins as well. It looks like more will be on the career horizon too.

What does the youngster put into his equipment setup each week? In the piece below we take a look.

Paratore is a Callaway staff player and plays a full bag of the brand’s clubs including an Odyssey putter.

Starting with the woods Paratore carries a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver and then a regular Mavrik three-wood. They have nine and 15 degrees of loft respectively.

Moving into the irons he uses two Callaway X Forged UT irons with 18 and 24 degrees of loft. The rest of his irons, from five-iron to pitching wedge, are Callaway X Forged ’18’s.

He then uses three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works Red #7 and he also uses a Chrome Soft X golf ball.

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 65 X shaft

3-wood: Callaway Mavrik (15 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD shaft

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (18, 24 degrees) both with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shafts, Callaway X Forged ’18 (5-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (50, 54, 58 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red #7

Ball: 2020 Callaway Chrome Soft X

Shoes: Callaway

