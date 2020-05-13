Fowler's new blades feature a unique PVD finish and will make their first appearance at TaylorMade's Charity event this Sunday

Rickie Fowler To Debut New Cobra Rev33 Irons

This Sunday, some of golf’s biggest names will be back playing live on our television screens for the first time since the first round of the Players Championship back in March.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Matthew Wolff and Rickie Fowler will be teeing it up at TaylorMade’s Driving Relief charity event at Seminole Golf Club in a refreshing skins format with no caddies.

Fowler, who plays the TaylorMade TP5x Pix ball, will also be using a new set of irons in the bag for the event. They’re called the Cobra RF Rev33 irons and get their name from the fact that 33 revisions were made to the design before Fowler was content with the end result.

This season, Fowler has been using a set of RF prototype blades with a chrome finish, but the new irons feature a bronze-gold coloured PVD finish, chosen from a choice of 30 metal swatches and unlike anything else on the market.

McIlroy is one player that commented on social media about the compact look of Fowler’s RF prototype irons, especially in the longer irons. In fact, the overall concept came from Fowler’s love of the look of a bladed 7-iron and how he wanted all the other irons in the set to look similar.

“I remember him telling me, ‘I really love the 7-iron, it’s the best-looking club in the set,’” Ben Schomin, Cobra’s tour operation manager, told GOLF.com.

“But to him, everything below the 7-iron didn’t look nearly as good in the address position. So we built the set around that one club in particular, trying to give those clubs in the bottom of the set a similar look.”

Other distinguishing features are the completely flat topline and the lack of any visible offset.

The lack of offset comes from a parallel hosel transition that differs from the standard tapered transition where the hosel is thickest in the upper section and thins out going into the grooves.

Fowler is also know to have used tungsten weight plugs in previous irons and they also feature within his Cobra Rev33 irons.

