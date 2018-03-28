Take a look at the equipment Rickie Fowler has in the bag ahead of the Open

Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the Cobra equipment and Puma shoes and apparel used by Rickie Fowler ahead of the 2018 Open Championship. Rickie Fowler 2018 Open Championship Outfits:

Thursday

Diamond Jacquard Polo – Peacoat

Quilted Bomber Jacket – Peacoat

6 Pocket Pants – Peacoat

Throwback P Snapback Cap – Peacoat

Titantour Ignite Shoes

Friday

Evoknit Camo Polo – Black

Evoknit Performance ¼ zip – Black Heather

6 Pocket Pant –Quiet Shade

Throwback P Snapback Cap – Black

Saturday:

Local Pro Polo – Peacoat

Heritage Track Jacket – Peacoat

6 Pocket Pant – Quarry

Reversible Leather Belt – Quarry

P Snapback Cap – White

Sunday

Refraction Polo – Vibrant Orange

PWRWARM ¼ Zip – Peacoat

6 Pocket Pant – Orange

Reversible Leather Belt – Quarry

P Snapback Cap – Orange

Rickie Fowler stormed to victory in style at the Hero World Challenge in December using a full set of the new Cobra King F8+ woods in the bag.

They were released to the public in November, with the driver featuring a new CNC milled face whilst the fairways include rails.

Fowler birdied each of the first seven holes and eventually signed for an 11-under-par round of 61 to win Tiger’s event by four.

The F8+ carried by Rickie is the better player driver, with the F8 tailored more towards slower swing speeds.

“It’s nice to see the game hang around and that we can build on some things and make next year a special one,” he said at the time.

He’s averaged 294.4 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season, has hit just under 71% of Greens in Regulation, and is 12th in Scoring Average.

The Cobra-Puma ambassador’s bag includes Cobra woods, irons and wedges, and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.

As well as the new Cobra King F8+ woods, he plays King Forged MB irons and King V-Grind wedges.

