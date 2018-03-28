Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

Take a look at the equipment Rickie Fowler has in the bag ahead of the Open

Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the Cobra equipment and Puma shoes and apparel used by Rickie Fowler ahead of the 2018 Open Championship.

Rickie Fowler 2018 Open Championship Outfits:

Thursday
Diamond Jacquard Polo – Peacoat
Quilted Bomber Jacket – Peacoat
6 Pocket Pants – Peacoat
Throwback P Snapback Cap – Peacoat
Titantour Ignite Shoes

Friday
Evoknit Camo Polo – Black
Evoknit Performance ¼ zip – Black Heather
6 Pocket Pant –Quiet Shade
Throwback P Snapback Cap – Black

Saturday:
Local Pro Polo – Peacoat
Heritage Track Jacket – Peacoat
6 Pocket Pant – Quarry
Reversible Leather Belt – Quarry
P Snapback Cap – White

Sunday
Refraction Polo – Vibrant Orange
PWRWARM ¼ Zip – Peacoat
6 Pocket Pant – Orange
Reversible Leather Belt – Quarry
P Snapback Cap – Orange

 

Rickie Fowler stormed to victory in style at the Hero World Challenge in December using a full set of the new Cobra King F8+ woods in the bag.

They were released to the public in November, with the driver featuring a new CNC milled face whilst the fairways include rails.

Fowler birdied each of the first seven holes and eventually signed for an 11-under-par round of 61 to win Tiger’s event by four.

Rickie has the Cobra King F8+ driver in the bag. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The F8+ carried by Rickie is the better player driver, with the F8 tailored more towards slower swing speeds.

“It’s nice to see the game hang around and that we can build on some things and make next year a special one,” he said at the time.

Seen hitting a Cobra King MB iron

He’s averaged 294.4 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season, has hit just under 71% of Greens in Regulation, and is 12th in Scoring Average.

The Cobra-Puma ambassador’s bag includes Cobra woods, irons and wedges, and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.

As well as the new Cobra King F8+ woods, he plays King Forged MB irons and King V-Grind wedges.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype which was reportedly made for Tiger Woods initially.

Rickie’s Scotty Cameron putter seen

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Driver: Cobra King F8+ 8°, Aldila NV 2K Blue 70X

3 wood: Cobra F8+ 14.5°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX

5 wood: Cobra King F8+ 18.5°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX

Irons (4-PW): Cobra King Forged MB, KBS Tour C-Taper S+ 125

Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind 52°, 56°, 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Glove: Titleist Players Glove

Shoes and Apparel: Puma

