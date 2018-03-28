Take a look at the equipment Rickie Fowler has in the bag ahead of the Open
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Here we take a look at the Cobra equipment and Puma shoes and apparel used by Rickie Fowler ahead of the 2018 Open Championship.
Rickie Fowler 2018 Open Championship Outfits:
Thursday
Diamond Jacquard Polo – Peacoat
Quilted Bomber Jacket – Peacoat
6 Pocket Pants – Peacoat
Throwback P Snapback Cap – Peacoat
Titantour Ignite Shoes
Friday
Evoknit Camo Polo – Black
Evoknit Performance ¼ zip – Black Heather
6 Pocket Pant –Quiet Shade
Throwback P Snapback Cap – Black
Saturday:
Local Pro Polo – Peacoat
Heritage Track Jacket – Peacoat
6 Pocket Pant – Quarry
Reversible Leather Belt – Quarry
P Snapback Cap – White
Sunday
Refraction Polo – Vibrant Orange
PWRWARM ¼ Zip – Peacoat
6 Pocket Pant – Orange
Reversible Leather Belt – Quarry
P Snapback Cap – Orange
Rickie Fowler stormed to victory in style at the Hero World Challenge in December using a full set of the new Cobra King F8+ woods in the bag.
They were released to the public in November, with the driver featuring a new CNC milled face whilst the fairways include rails.
Fowler birdied each of the first seven holes and eventually signed for an 11-under-par round of 61 to win Tiger’s event by four.
The F8+ carried by Rickie is the better player driver, with the F8 tailored more towards slower swing speeds.
“It’s nice to see the game hang around and that we can build on some things and make next year a special one,” he said at the time.
He’s averaged 294.4 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour this season, has hit just under 71% of Greens in Regulation, and is 12th in Scoring Average.
The Cobra-Puma ambassador’s bag includes Cobra woods, irons and wedges, and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.
As well as the new Cobra King F8+ woods, he plays King Forged MB irons and King V-Grind wedges.
His putter is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype which was reportedly made for Tiger Woods initially.
His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Cobra King F8+ 8°, Aldila NV 2K Blue 70X
3 wood: Cobra F8+ 14.5°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX
5 wood: Cobra King F8+ 18.5°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX
Irons (4-PW): Cobra King Forged MB, KBS Tour C-Taper S+ 125
Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind 52°, 56°, 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Glove: Titleist Players Glove
Shoes and Apparel: Puma
