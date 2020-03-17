The brand that previously specialised in putters has released four new golf shoes for 2020 available at American Golf

Rife Golf Shoe Range Launched

Rife Golf, best known for its innovative line of putters once used by Ian Poulter, has made its first move into the golf shoe market with four value designs, all of which are available from retailer American Golf.

The only shoe in the new 2020 range with spikes, the RF-05 The Element design is constructed with a microfibre material for long-lasting durability and 100% waterproof protection from the elements.

The shoe has a low profile phylon midsole for high-rebound cushioning and stability, plus a specifically moulded EVA insole for maximum walking comfort. They are also fitted with Pridesport Pulsar cleats.

The Rife RF-02 Blade Spikeless shoe combines performance on the golf course and casual styling that is at home on the high street.

The outsole is spikeless and provides multi-directional grip to keep you stable throughout the swing. It is also 100 per cent waterproof thanks to a High-Density Micro PU upper and the EVA insole gives comfort both on the course and off it.

The versatile Rife RF-01 Pro Approach Spikeless shoe boasts many of the same benefits as the two shoes above, such as the multi-directional grip, High-Density Micro PU upper and a 100 per cent waterproof design.

The final shoe in the range is the Rife RF-07 Epic Ace Spikeless model, which is more of an entry-level offering for golfers looking to save a few pounds.

Rife 2020 Shoe Range

