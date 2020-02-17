We take a look inside the young Scots bag of TaylorMade clubs.

Robert MacIntyre What’s In The Bag?

One of the most prominent rising stars in European golf is Scot Robert MacIntyre who has come incredibly close to collecting his first title on several occasions.

For example in his short career he has had second place finishes three times already, all of which came in 2019 – at the Betfred British Masters, Made in Denmark and Porsche European Open.

What clubs does he use when out on Tour? Here we take a look.

At the top of the bag MacIntyre carries a TaylorMade M6 driver and an M5 five-wood. Interestingly his three-wood is an older model made by TaylorMade, an Aeroburner.

His irons go from four-iron to pitching wedge and they are all TaylorMade P750’s.

He then has three Hi-Toe wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally his putter is a TaylorMade Spider X Copper model.

Driver: TaylorMade M6 with 9 degrees of loft

Three-wood: TaylorMade AeroBurner with 15 degrees of loft

Five-wood: TaylorMade M5 with 19 degrees of loft

Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P750 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes: Nike

Shoes: Nike