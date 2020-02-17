We take a look inside the young Scots bag of TaylorMade clubs.
Robert MacIntyre What’s In The Bag?
One of the most prominent rising stars in European golf is Scot Robert MacIntyre who has come incredibly close to collecting his first title on several occasions.
For example in his short career he has had second place finishes three times already, all of which came in 2019 – at the Betfred British Masters, Made in Denmark and Porsche European Open.
What clubs does he use when out on Tour? Here we take a look.
At the top of the bag MacIntyre carries a TaylorMade M6 driver and an M5 five-wood. Interestingly his three-wood is an older model made by TaylorMade, an Aeroburner.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade M6 driver from Scottsdale Golf for £275
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade M6 driver from Worldwide golf Shops for $349.99
His irons go from four-iron to pitching wedge and they are all TaylorMade P750’s.
He then has three Hi-Toe wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge from American Golf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
Finally his putter is a TaylorMade Spider X Copper model.
Robert MacIntyre What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M6 with 9 degrees of loft
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade M6 driver from Scottsdale Golf for £275
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade M6 driver from Worldwide golf Shops for $349.99
Three-wood: TaylorMade AeroBurner with 15 degrees of loft
Five-wood: TaylorMade M5 with 19 degrees of loft
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade M5 fairway from Scottsdale Golf for £269
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade M5 fairway from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99
Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P750 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Hi-Toe (52, 56, 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge from American Golf for £119
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Copper
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
Shoes: Nike
