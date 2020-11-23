Robert Streb What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of two-time PGA Tour winner Robert Streb.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, both of Robert Streb’s victories have come in playoffs. The first came back in 2014 at the McGladrey Classic over Brendon de Jonge and Will MacKenzie whilst the second came just over six years later at The RSM Classic over Kevin Kisner.

Let’s take a look inside the American’s equipment setup.

Streb is a Titleist staff player and has a full bag of the brand’s equipment at the moment.

He starts with a Titleist TSi2 driver which has 10 degrees of loft.

This is then followed by a Titleist TS3 fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft, and then a TS3 hybrid at 21 degrees. Interestingly he carries three different models of shafts in all of his woods which is quite rare these days because many players, once they find a shaft they like, play the same model but with more or less weight.

In terms of irons he carries a Titleist T-MB four-iron which is followed by a set of 620 CB’s which go from five-iron down to nine-iron.

He then carries four Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges with 46, 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. All of them also have True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts.

Finally his putter is a Scotty Cameron GoLo prototype and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball too.

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (10 degrees) with a Project X EvenFlow RipTide 60 6.5 shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, B2 Surefit) with a Mitsubishi Diamana S+ 80 TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist TS3 (21 degrees, B2 Surefit) with a Fujikura Atmos Black Hy 95 X shaft

Irons: Titleist T-MB (4), Titleist 620CB (5-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M, 60-04L) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

