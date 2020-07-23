What does the Frenchman put in his bag each week? Take a look in this piece.
Romain Langasque What’s In The Bag?
After a brilliant amateur career which included a victory in the 2015 Amateur Championship over Grant Forrest, Romain Langasque quickly made a name for himself at the top level of golf as he made the cut in his first two Majors, the 2015 Open Championship and 2016 Masters.
Let’s delve a little deeper into the talented Frenchman’s bag.
Since turning professional in 2016, Langasque has been a TaylorMade staff player ever since and he plays a full set of the brand’s clubs.
Starting at the top, he uses a TaylorMade M6 driver and fairway wood, before transitioning down into an M3 HB hybrid. They have nine, fifteen and seventeen degrees of loft respectively.
His longest iron is a TaylorMade P760 3-iron and the rest of his set, from four-iron down to pitching wedge, are TaylorMade P750’s. All of his irons are fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts.
His wedge setup includes two TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe models which have 52 and 58 degrees of loft.
His final club in the bag is a TaylorMade Spider X and he also uses a TP5x golf ball.
Driver: TaylorMade M6, 9 degrees with a Project X Evenflow Black 65g 6.5 shaft
Three-wood: TaylorMade M6, 15 degrees with a Graphite Design M9003 7X shaft
Hybrid: TaylorMade M3 HB, 17 degrees
Irons: TaylorMade P760 (3), TaylorMade P750 (4-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe, 52 and 58 degrees, both with KBS 610 125 shafts
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
