The 22-year-old won the 2011 US Open at Congressional with a full bag of Titleist clubs...

Rory McIlroy 2011 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Rory McIlroy‘s maiden Major came at Congressional in 2011 where he quite simply blitzed the field to capture the US Open trophy.

Rory was just 22 years of age and beat Jason Day by eight, breaking 11 records in the process.

McIlroy’s eight stroke victory was remarkable, and even more so when you consider that his Masters meltdown came just two months earlier.

He was four ahead going into the final round at Augusta and shot an 80, eventually finishing 10 behind Charl Schwartzel.

So, what was in the bag of Rory during the US Open at Congressional?

He was a Titleist staffer at that point and wore Oakley apparel along with a FootJoy glove and FJ shoes.

His driver at the time was the Titleist 910D2 which he was averaging 307 yards with on the PGA Tour that season.

His fairway woods were an older model – the 906F2 – and he had two of them, a 3 wood and 5 wood.

Those were released in 2006 so were a real classic at the time.

His 3 wood was 13.5 degrees and his 5 wood was 18 degrees.

His irons were the Titleist 710 MB blades and he had them from 3-9 iron with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Fast forward to 2019 and he has the Project X 7 shafts in, evidence of his increasing swing speed and power.

His wedges for 2011 were Titleist Vokey Designs and he had three in at the US Open in 48, 54 and 60 degrees.

Nowadays he uses four wedges as he’ll switch between a 5 wood and 2 iron.

All of his clubs, barring the putter, were fitted with yellow multi compound Golf Pride grips.

His putter at the 2011 US Open was a Scotty Cameron Studio Select Newport GSS Prototype.

The GSS stands for German Stainless Steel.

To complete the full bag of Titleist products, Rory had the Titleist Pro V1x.

Rory McIlroy 2011 US Open Winning Clubs

Driver: Titleist 910D2 8.5 degree, Fujikura Rombax 7V05 shaft

3 wood: Titleist 906F2 13.5 degree, True Temper Project X X7A3 shaft

5 wood: Titleist 906F2 18 degree, Fujikura ZCOM Pro 95 shaft

Irons (3-9): Titleist 710MB, Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design 48, 54, 60 degree, Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Studio Select Newport GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes and Glove: FootJoy

Apparel: Oakley