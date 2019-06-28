What clubs did Rory use to win the 2014 Open Championship? We take a look.

Rory McIlroy 2014 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Heading into the final-round of the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, Rory McIlroy had a colossal six shot lead over American Rickie Fowler and seven from Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson. This was thanks to some scintillating golf the previous three days in which he shot rounds of 66-66-68 to get to 16-under.

The final round appeared to be a foregone conclusion however thanks to a couple of charges from Garcia and Fowler, and three bogeys from Rory, there were some tense moments for the Northern Irishman on that Sunday. Regardless he got the job done because of a huge birdie on 16 and a crucial up-and-down on 17 to set up a par down the last. This was his third Major title and he would go on to win the PGA Championship at Valhalla later in the year.

Back to his Open win, what clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.

Back then Rory had a full bag of Nike equipment before they stopped making golf clubs in 2016. His driver was Nike’s iconic VR_S Covert 2.0 model with it’s red finish that really stood out from the crowd. He then carried a Nike VR_S Covert 15 degree fairway wood which was the model that proceeded the 2.0.

In the irons Rory carried a prototype Nike 2-iron (pictured above) and then went from 3-iron to 9-iron with their Nike VR Pro Blades (pictured below)

In the wedges he used three Nike VR Forged models with 47, 53 and 59 degrees of loft.

Finally he putted excellently throughout the week thanks to his Nike Method 006 putter and Nike RZN Black ball.