Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

The four-time major winner signed with TaylorMade last year and currently plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, including all 14 clubs and his ball.

He recently secured his first victory as a TaylorMade staffer at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he recorded the best week of his career on the greens.

Late last year he had the TaylorMade M2 driver and M2 Tour fairway woods but he switched those out for the new M3 driver and an M3 fairway woods.

He is using the M3 driver and has averaged 317 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour, ranking 2nd in that stat.

Other pros using the M3 driver include Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day.

He has also been using M3 3 and 5 woods this year but currently has an M4 3 wood and has taken out the 5 wood for his 2 iron.

He has been using a TaylorMade P790 UDI 2 iron with a Project X HZRDUS 105 6.5 graphite shaft.

McIlroy plays with a mixed set of irons with a TaylorMade P750 4 iron and P730 Rors Proto irons from 5-9. They’re fitted with Project X 7.0 shafts.

The 28-year-old is carrying three TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in 48°, 52° and 56° lofts which are machine-milled to his personal specification.

A newer addition to the bag is a 60° Milled Grind Hi-Toe lob wedge.

Rory put a new flat stick in the bag at Bay Hill for his Arnold Palmer Invitational victory.

He used a TaylorMade TP Collection Black Copper Soto putter with a slant neck at Bay Hill. He has recently put that back in the bag after switching the slant neck version out for a plumber’s neck.

He is still using the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball.