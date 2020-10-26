Ross McGowan What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of English professional golfer Ross McGowan.

Englishman Ross McGowan has moved up and down between the European Tour and Challenge Tour for a number of years now but 2020 has seen him get back into the winners circle for his second European Tour win.

11 years after his first in 2009 at the Madrid Masters, McGowan won the Italian Open by one-stroke from Nicolas Colsaerts and Laurie Canter.

Let’s take a look inside his golf bag.

McGowan plays a full bag of Callaway equipment at the moment, starting with a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver with 10.5 degrees of loft. It is also fitted with a Project X Even Flow shaft.

He then carries one fairway wood which is a Callaway Mavrik (17 degrees), and he then uses an X Forged Utility iron with 21 degrees of loft.

His irons are a set of Callaway Apex Pro ’19’s and they go from three-iron down to nine-iron.

He then decides to carry a Mack Daddy 4 46 degree wedge instead of a set pitching wedge, and then a couple more wedges of the same model with 50 and 56 degrees of loft.

His final wedge in the bag is a Callaway Jaws MD5 60 degree lob wedge.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta model with a very stealth like black finish. He also uses a Chrome Soft X golf ball.

As you can see above he also wears a pair of Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoes.

