Here we take a look at the clubs used by Irish Open winner Russell Knox

Russell Knox What’s In The Bag?

Russell Knox won the Irish Open in dramatic fashion this weekend, holing a 35-footer on the 18th to beat Ryan Fox in a playoff.

It was a good week for Srixon Cleveland with Knox and Fox both using their equipment.

Fox had a prototype Srixon utility, Srixon irons and Cleveland wedges.

The winner Knox had Srixon irons and ball, and a Cleveland fairway wood, hybrid and wedges.

The Scot is over in Europe for a month ahead of The Open at Carnoustie and finished T2nd last week at the Open de France and 1st in Ireland.

These two weeks have seen his world ranking rise from 116th to 49th.

He currently has the Ping G400 LST driver in the bag, LST standing for Low Spin Technology, as well as a G400 3 wood.