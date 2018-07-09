Russell Knox What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

Here we take a look at the clubs used by Irish Open winner Russell Knox

Russell Knox won the Irish Open in dramatic fashion this weekend, holing a 35-footer on the 18th to beat Ryan Fox in a playoff.

It was a good week for Srixon Cleveland with Knox and Fox both using their equipment.

Fox had a prototype Srixon utility, Srixon irons and Cleveland wedges.

The winner Knox had Srixon irons and ball, and a Cleveland fairway wood, hybrid and wedges.

Knox currently has the Ping 400 driver in the bag. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

The Scot is over in Europe for a month ahead of The Open at Carnoustie and finished T2nd last week at the Open de France and 1st in Ireland.

These two weeks have seen his world ranking rise from 116th to 49th.

He currently has the Ping G400 LST driver in the bag, LST standing for Low Spin Technology, as well as a G400 3 wood.

He averaged 305.8 yards off the tee at Ballyliffin, hitting 53.5% of fairways.

Knox carries and Cleveland Launcher FL 5 wood as well as a Launcher DST hybrid.

Knox uses Srixon’s Z 745 irons

The 33-year-old has Srixon’s Z 745 irons in the bag and ranked 1st in Greens in Regulation for the week, finding 77.8% of greens.

He carries three Cleveland RTX 3 wedges in 48°, 54° and 60° of loft.

Knox celebrates after a birdie on the first playoff hole against Ryan Fox to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club in Donegal, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

He uses a Scotty Cameron Tour Issue putter and plays the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball.

Driver: Ping G400 LST

3 wood: Ping G400

5 wood: Cleveland Launcher FL

Hybrid: Cleveland Launcher DST

Irons: Srixon Z 745

Wedges: Cleveland Golf RTX3 48,54, 60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Issue

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Shoes: Skechers