After collecting his first European Tour victory in 2019, we take a look what Ryan Fox puts int his bag.

Ryan Fox What’s In The Bag?

The big New-Zealander picked up his first European Tour victory at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth at the start of 2019.

What does he put in the bag? We take a look in this piece.

WATCH: Ryan Fox What’s In The Bag?

We start with what Fox says is probably his favourite club in the bag, the driver. He has recently switched to the Srixon Z 785 which he says he carries roughly 315 to 320 yards.

Fox also has a new fairway wood in the bag of late, the Callaway Epic Flash with 16 degrees of loft. The new models from Callaway are particularly innovative given that the Flash Face technology is created by a computer and Artificial Intelligence.

To find out more on the technology click here.

Shifting to the irons, Fox carries a Srixon Z U85 utility 3-iron which he has with a KBS Prototype shaft to help him flight the ball a bit better. Also, dependent on the course, he regularly switches out the 3-iron for a 2-iron. Unbelievably, he carries this 250-yards or so.

Then, from 4-iron to pitching wedge he has Srixon Z 785 irons along with three Cleveland RTX-4 wedges. The 51 degree model has a True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft whereas the other two models, the 56° and 60°, he has the S400 shaft.

Finally he uses the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter which he used to great effect all week in Australia. His ball is the Srixon Z-Star XV and he also used the brand new FootJoy Fury shoes for his maiden tour victory.