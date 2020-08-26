Ryan Palmer What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of American golfer Ryan Hunter Palmer.

An incredibly consistent player on the PGA Tour, Ryan Palmer flies under the radar at most golf tournaments and yet he has been a firm fixture of the world’s top-100 golfers for a long time now.

Let’s take a look inside the bag of the four-time PGA Tour winner.

At the moment Palmer has a bit of a mix-and-match golf club setup. At the top of the bag he uses a slightly older TaylorMade driver, the M6 and it doesn’t look like he has any desire to switch to the newer SIM at the moment.

He has moved into the SIM range in the fairway woods though. He had been playing a TaylorMade M2HL and an M5 fairway wood but he has swapped both out for a couple of SIM Max‘s.

From there he plays a combo set of Srixon irons. His longest iron is a Srixon Z 585 four-iron and the rest of his set are Z 785’s.

Palmer then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges and an Odyssey White Hot Rossie II putter.

He also games a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: TaylorMade M6 (10.5 at 9 degrees) with a Accra TourZ RPG 472 M5 shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15.5 degrees) with a Aldila NV 75 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (19 degrees) with a Accra Axiv XE80 X shaft

Irons: Srixon Z 585 (4), Srixon Z 785 (5-PW) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-08F, 56-10S, 60-04L) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Rossie II with a Lamkin FlatCat grip.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

