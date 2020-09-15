Ryo Ishikawa What’s In The Bag?

A closer look at the gear trusted by Ryo Ishikawa of Japan

The Japanese star won on the Japan Golf Tour when he was just 15 years old – but it’s probably fair to say he hasn’t reached the lofty level many people thought he would.

Two years after that incredible victory, he became the youngest player in golf’s history to breach the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

He’s amassed 17 wins on the Japan Golf Tour, although, to date, he’s yet to leave any real impression in the Major Championships.

He does, however, have something rather special on his resume – a 58, which he posted en route to winning The Crowns at Nagoya Golf Club in 2010.

In 2013, Ishikawa signed a multi-year contract with Callaway – and it’s still his brand of choice.

So, what’s in the bag?

Ishikawa plays a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver, but retains an older 3-wood model – Callaway’s XR fairway with 16° of loft.

It appears as though his Callaway X-Forged UT (21°) comes in and out of the bag, depending on the course he’s playing.

He also uses a Callaway Apex Pro 3-iron, and the rest of his set are Callaway Apex MB irons.

At the bottom end of the bag, he has a set of Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges in a Raw finish (lofts tbc).

His putter is an Odyssey PT09ix Prototype, which we believe is only available in Japan.

*Note – we believe the utility iron comes in and out of the bag

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero, 9°, Graphite Design XC-7 shaft

3-wood: Callaway XR, 16°, Graphite Design Tour AD shaft

*Utility: Callaway X-Forged UT, 21°

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro 19 (3-iron), Callaway Apex MB (4-PW), Nippon Pro N.S. Prototype shafts

Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 (he usually carries 50° and 58° degree models)

Putter: Odyssey PT09ix Prototype

Ball: To be confirmed

