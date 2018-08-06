Take a look what the Englishman carries in his bag.

Sam Horsfield Whats In The Bag?

Horsfield may not be playing at the PGA Championship this week but he is still having a solid rookie year on tour. He produced a second place at the Tshwane Open and then put in some very good rounds at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He started the week with rounds of 67 and 68 but unfortunately ended the week with a 72 and 73.

Horsfield said “I’ve had a few wobbly results. But it is all about learning. Every week I feel like I’m playing on different grasses and in different conditions. Growing up in Florida, I didn’t see much other than Bermuda. This week is a lot like an America course though. With all the big pine trees you could put it in North Carolina or Georgia.”

Below we have taken a look at what the Englishman puts in his bag, starting with a Titleist TS3 driver.

He then includes a 917F2 3-wood with a strong loft of 13.5 degrees, followed by a hybrid with 19 degrees.

Interestingly Horsfield uses three different irons in his set. Firstly he has a 718 AP3 3 and 4-iron and then uses the Ap2 model from 5 to 6-iron. Finally he uses the 718 MB blades from 7-iron to the pitching wedge.

He carries three wedges with lofts of 50, 54 and 58 degrees.

The only club in his bag not made by Titleist is his putter as he uses a TaylorMade Tour Red Spider.