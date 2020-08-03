Take a look what the Englishman carries in his bag.

Sam Horsfield What’s In The Bag?

Sam Horsfield was tipped for success at a young age after shooting 59 at the age of 13 at Highlands Reserve Golf Club in Orlando.

He would have a stellar amateur career too as he excelled on the college circuit with the Florida Gators, and would go on to turn pro in 2017.

Below we have taken a look at what the Englishman puts in his bag, starting with a TaylorMade SIM driver with eight degrees of loft.

He then includes a TaylorMade M6 fairway wood with 15 and 18 degrees of loft. Both of them also have Graphite Design shafts.

Interestingly Horsfield uses two different irons in his set.

Firstly he uses a TaylorMade P750 four-iron and then a set of TaylorMade P7TW’s. They go from five-iron to pitching wedge.

He carries three wedges with lofts of 50, 54 and 58 degrees and all of them are TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw’s.

His final club in the bag is a Bettinardi Dass BBZero Tour putter and he uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8.0 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees) with a Graphite Design AD VR 8 X shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade M6 (18 degrees) with a Graphite Design AD VR 8 X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW) all with KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X shafts

Wedge: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi Dass BBZero Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Nike

