Here we take a look at the eccentric equipment used by Japanese tour professional Satoshi Kodaira
Satoshi Kodaira What’s In The Bag?
Just the fifth Japanese golfer to win on the PGA Tour Satoshi Kodaira has risen up the world rankings.
Below we have taken a look at the clubs the 29-year-old uses.
Kodaira is signed to Japanese company PRGR, which stands for ‘Pro Gear’.
He carries 11 PRGR clubs as well as a TaylorMade fairway wood, a Fourteen Golf wedge and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter.
Kodaira uses the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.
He currently uses PRGR’s RS Prototype driver in 10.5° which he hits the fairway with 66.92% of the time – this ranks him 37th on the PGA Tour.
His 3 wood is the 2017 TaylorMade M2 and he has a PRGR iD Nabala 5 wood. All of his metalwoods are fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD shafts.
In the irons he has PRGR Tune models from 4-iron to pitching wedge and occasionally carries a PRGR iD Nabala Driving iron too.
Kodaira has two wedges, a PRGR iD Nabala Tour 52° gap wedge and a Fourteen Golf RM-22 60° lob wedge.
He putts with a Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype
Hideki Matsuyama What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by…
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Check out the equipment Tiger Woods uses
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by…
Satoshi Kodaira What’s In The Bag?
Driver: PRGR RS Prototype 10.5, Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75X
3 wood: TaylorMade M2 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75X
5 wood: PRGR iD Nabala 18°, Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75X
Driving Iron: PRGR iD Nabla RS Tour (3 iron), Graphite Design Tour AD HY-105TX
Irons (4-PW): PRGR Tune, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue
Wedges: PRGR iD Nabala Tour 52° and Fourteen Golf RM-22 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest golf gear news.