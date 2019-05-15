Satoshi Kodaira What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the eccentric equipment used by Japanese tour professional Satoshi Kodaira

Satoshi Kodaira What’s In The Bag?

Just the fifth Japanese golfer to win on the PGA Tour Satoshi Kodaira has risen up the world rankings.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs the 29-year-old uses.

Kodaira is signed to Japanese company PRGR, which stands for ‘Pro Gear’.

He carries 11 PRGR clubs as well as a TaylorMade fairway wood, a Fourteen Golf wedge and a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter.

Kodaira uses the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

He currently uses PRGR’s RS Prototype driver in 10.5° which he hits the fairway with 66.92% of the time – this ranks him 37th on the PGA Tour.

His 3 wood is the 2017 TaylorMade M2 and he has a PRGR iD Nabala 5 wood. All of his metalwoods are fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD shafts.

In the irons he has PRGR Tune models from 4-iron to pitching wedge and occasionally carries a PRGR iD Nabala Driving iron too.

Seen hitting his PRGR Tune irons. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kodaira has two wedges, a PRGR iD Nabala Tour 52° gap wedge and a Fourteen Golf RM-22 60° lob wedge.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype

Driver: PRGR RS Prototype 10.5, Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75X

3 wood: TaylorMade M2 15°, Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75X

5 wood: PRGR iD Nabala 18°, Graphite Design Tour AD Quattro Tech 75X

Driving Iron: PRGR iD Nabla RS Tour (3 iron), Graphite Design Tour AD HY-105TX

Irons (4-PW): PRGR Tune, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue

Wedges: PRGR iD Nabala Tour 52° and Fourteen Golf RM-22 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

