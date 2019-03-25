Scott Hend What’s In The Bag?

We take a look in the bag of Maybank Championship winner Scott Hend in this piece.

Scott Hend secured his third European Tour title this weekend at the Maybank Championship, beating Nacho Elvira with a birdie on the first play-off hole.

In a dramatic finish, Hend hit two trees during the playoff but was able to clinch victory with a three-foot birdie putt.

What clubs does the 45-year-old Australian use? We take a look.

Interestingly Hend is another golfer who appears to have no equipment contract at the moment as he chooses to use a plethora of different brands and clubs for his game.

At the top of the bag he has recently replaced a Ping G400 driver with the new Ping G410 Plus.

Regarding his fairway wood and hybrid, we are yet to conform the exact models he put into the bag for the win.

Shifting to the irons he has Titleist 718 MB blades which he used to hit 78% of greens in regulation.

His wedges are all Titleist Vokey models the first of which is a 50 degree, then a 54 which we believe has been bent to 53 degrees. Finally he has a 60 degree wedge too.

His putter is an Odyssey Toulon Design Austin model with a cool ‘Coke’ finish. He putted extremely well throughout the week as he averaged 1.68 putts per green in regulation which ranked him fifth in the entire field.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball and has Raimondi design shoes that no doubt help him stand out form the crowd.