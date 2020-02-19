A player that has risen up the rankings fast, here we look inside the bag of Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler What’s In The Bag?

After winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, American Scottie Scheffler has risen up the rankings incredibly quickly and is currently firmly entrenched in the world’s top-100 golfers. He will be looking to continue his rise to make sure he gets into all the bigger tournaments of the year.

What clubs does he currently use on the PGA Tour? Below we have taken a look.

Scheffler has one of the most interesting bags on tour thanks to its variety not just in terms of brands, but also in relation to the variety in old and new clubs in his setup.

For example at the top of the bag he carries a Ping G400 LST driver and then a Nike VR Pro Limited Edition three-wood which he has had in the bag for years mainly because he once said that all the new three-woods go too far for him.

Scheffler then has two different models of Srixon iron for his three and four-irons. His three-iron is a Srixon Z U85 utility and his four is a Srixon Z785.

Then from five to pitching wedge he carries TaylorMade P730’s.

The American uses three wedges at the moment, two of which are Callaway Mack Daddy 4’s (50, 55), and the other is an Artisan Golf 60 degree.

Speaking to PGA Tour.com about his Artisan Golf 60 degree wedge he said; “It’s a Mike Taylor design. He’s the guy that used to grind the Nike wedges and so I still like working with him.”

Finally his putter is a Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype and he games a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

*We believe he swaps the utility iron in and out regularly

Driver: Ping G400 LST

Fairway: Nike VR Pro Limited Edition

*Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3-iron)

Irons: Srixon Z785 (4), TaylorMade P730 (5-PW), Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 55), Artisan Golf (60 degree)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Nike

Apparel: Nike

