Scotty Cameron Concept X Putters Revealed

The Concept X is the latest putter design from Scotty Cameron. It is a premium offering of two experimental prototypes produced in limited quantities for players seeking the highest level of putter performance.

The new Scotty Cameron Concept X models, CX-01 and CX-02, blend the visual characteristics of a Newport 2 with the playability of a mallet through high-MOI “wings” that increase stability and forgiveness.

There’s also new dual-zone vibration dampening technology, which comprises two chambers separated by a band of stainless steel, for precisely tuned sound and feel.

“What’s unique about these putters is that they’re fast looking and high-tech but by making them wider, they’re more forgiving,” Scotty Cameron told GM.

“You get the best of a blade and the best of a mallet in one. It has a very elegant, high-end, industrial look. At address, after a few putts, the wings almost disappear and it’s like looking down at a blade.”