Scotty Cameron Concept X Putters Revealed - The master craftsman has unveiled two new prototype putters coming in September said to provide mallet-like forgiveness in a blade
Scotty Cameron Concept X Putters Revealed
The Concept X is the latest putter design from Scotty Cameron. It is a premium offering of two experimental prototypes produced in limited quantities for players seeking the highest level of putter performance.
The new Scotty Cameron Concept X models, CX-01 and CX-02, blend the visual characteristics of a Newport 2 with the playability of a mallet through high-MOI “wings” that increase stability and forgiveness.
There’s also new dual-zone vibration dampening technology, which comprises two chambers separated by a band of stainless steel, for precisely tuned sound and feel.
“What’s unique about these putters is that they’re fast looking and high-tech but by making them wider, they’re more forgiving,” Scotty Cameron told GM.
RELATED: Scotty Cameron explains how to choose your putter
“You get the best of a blade and the best of a mallet in one. It has a very elegant, high-end, industrial look. At address, after a few putts, the wings almost disappear and it’s like looking down at a blade.”
The CX-01 (above left) integrates a revamped Nuckle Neck configuration that provides a familiar plumbing neck setup while the CX-02 (above right) is designed with a completely new low slant Joint Neck that promotes slightly more toe flow.
The mid-milled aluminium face is connected via internal screws that compress the vibration dampening material for a soft, solid sound and feel. The sole zone’s anodised and engraved plate contains additional vibration dampening material to help improve feel, as well as increasing MOI and overall balance.
Customisable, removable heel and toe weights enhance stability while increasing the face’s sweet spot.
The sole profile of each model has been milled with Scotty’s four-way sole balancing design that moves the balance point to account for the weight of the grip and shaft and the putter’s offset, so the putter sits perfectly square at address.
A new, glare-reducing Stealth Grey finish complements the bright dip black anodised face inlay and sole plate components.Several engravings and the familiar three-dot milled pattern have been left unpainted in their raw, machined metal finish in keeping with the “prototype” feel of the Concept X models.
The Scotty Cameron Concept X putters will be available from September 28th, 2018, with an RRP of £545.