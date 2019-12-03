The new Phantom X 12.5 putter is for players of both dexterity seeking a stable mallet with more toe flow and a new alignment option

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12.5 Putter Unveiled

Scotty Cameron has added a new model to the 2019 Phantom X family – the Phantom X 12.5 – for players seeking a stable mallet with more toe flow and a new alignment option. A left-handed Phantom X 12.5 model also joins the lineup.

It brings the total number of models within the impressive Phantom X range to 10. The latest addition provides golfers with a new setup option featuring a low-bend shaft configuration and a tour-inspired single milled sight line painted gloss black.

RELATED: Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

Like every putter in the line, the Phantom X 12.5 incorporates Scotty’s tour-inspired, multi-material construction methodology of combining 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium for increased MOI, optimal weight distribution, forgiveness, improved sound and responsive feedback.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“Every time we introduce a new putter line, I receive requests from tour players and dedicated golfers for additional setups and configurations. Phantom X 12.5 is the result of some of those requests,” Scotty Cameron told GM.

“I added the low-bend shaft for extra toe flow and also designed a new alignment option by milling a single sight line down the center painted black for a very clean look from address. Adding this new model also gave me the opportunity to make a left-handed version designed so everyone can take advantage of the performance benefits of the Phantom X 12.5.”

The Phantom X 12.5 has a stepless steel shaft with one shaft of offset and a single “low-bend” designed to aim directly down the target line and promote an arc path for more toe flow in the putting stroke.

The new Phantom X 12.5 putters also feature the line’s advanced stability weighting with two, customisable stainless steel heel-toe weights and stepless steel shafts, as well as the Pistolero Plus grip in cement grey with gloss black paintfill.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The model’s aircraft grade aluminium components have been anodised black in a misted finish that helps to reduce sun glare. The stainless steel putter head components have also been misted for a radiant yet glare resistant appearance.

Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12.5 putters will be available worldwide from February 14th, 2020, with an RRP of £399.