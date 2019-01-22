Nine new Scotty Cameron Phantom X mallet putters have been revealed, replacing the Futura family

Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Revealed

Scotty Cameron has created his most technically advanced line to date with the 2019 Phantom X family – a collection of new mallet putters.

The Phantom X line replaces the Futura family and features nine new mallets built around a mix of five head styles, with different shaft bend and alignment options.

To maximise the MOI of the putters, each Phantom X model incorporates multi-material construction featuring precision milled solid aluminium faces which are integrated with 303 stainless steel heads containing enhanced vibration dampening technology.

The nine models all feature striking and helpful alignment options, including continuous lines from the leading edge all the way back; simple sight dots; raised or stepped down flanges; and wider or “vanishing” toplines.

The longer lines have been inspired by racing, whilst the triple milled sight dots highlighted in neon yellow paint should help golfers frame the ball at address.

The three shaft options – low-bend, mid-bend and straight – across the Phantom X line allows players to choose their preferred amount of toe flow.

Phantom X models with “.5” in the name (i.e. 5.5, 7.5 and 8.5) have a shorter, low-bend shaft configuration with one shaft of offset for more toe flow to promote an arc in the putting stroke.

The Phantom X 5, 6, 7, 8 and 12 models have a slightly taller, mid-bend shaft for a near-face balanced setup that produces less toe flow than the .5 models.

The Phantom X 6STR has a straight shaft with zero offset.

The line advances Titleist Master Putter Maker Scotty Cameron’s multi-material construction technique of combining 303 stainless steel and 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium for increased MOI, optimal weight distribution, improved sound and responsive feedback.

“Phantom X is by far the most high-tech putter line we’ve designed to date,” Scotty Cameron said.

“This product is so much faster looking, and taken to the next level, that it needed a new name. It’s a major leap in performance. We’ve designed a variety of flange setups, alignment options and shaft bends to offer mallet players more models to choose from.

“I was inspired by Tour players who’ve asked for slightly smaller profiles with more alignment options and solid face construction. The engineering has been ramped up to an entirely new level to bring this brand-new line to life. Phantom X is the ultimate lineup for mallet players.”

The Phantom X line will be available worldwide from 12th April, RRP is currently TBC.