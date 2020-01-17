Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Introduced - This new premium range of tour-inspired head shapes feature reconfigured necks and added forgiveness

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Introduced

The new Special Select putters are inspired by the classic, solid milled designs that Master Putter Maker Scotty Cameron has crafted for tour players around the world for decades – featuring sleeker putter head profiles with thinner and flatter toplines, refined neck configurations, soft tri-soles and performance balanced weighting.

Each Special Select putter has been completely reworked, including Scotty’s classic Newport, Newport 2 and Newport 2.5 blade styles.

A refined Del Mar joins the new Fastback 1.5, Squareback 2, Flowback 5 and Flowback 5.5 mid-mallet models.

Special Select blade models are milled with a tour-inspired soft tri-sole design. This self-soling feature promotes a proper setup at address while providing a stable, aesthetically pleasing view of the topline from the moment the putter is placed on the green.

New performance balanced weighting expands on the use of interchangeable, customisable sole weights to tune the performance and feel of putters at all lengths. By directing more weight to the heel and toe, the sweet spot is enlarged and stability is enhanced back and through the stroke without compromising feel or each model’s unique toe flow properties.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

The blades come equipped with new tungsten sole weights, while the mid-mallets employ stainless steel sole weights for optimal balance and weight distribution.

Visually, you’ll notice the hand-painted cherry rings on the back cavity while a unique bead blast provides a radiant yet glare resistant finish.

A new stock Pistolini Plus grip with a slightly built up lower hand comes as standard.

“I’m always inspired by the putters that result from working directly with the best players in the world,” Scotty Cameron told GM. Trending On Golf Monthly “We’ve brought those designs into the modern era with new setups, necks, faces, grips and weights. Every aspect of every putter has been redone. When it all came together, it was pretty special.”

The Scotty Cameron Special Select putter range goes on sale March 27th with an RRP of £380 per model.