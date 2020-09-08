Take a look at the new Scotty Cameron Phantom X5.5 putter inspired by the American star.

Scotty Cameron Unveils Justin Thomas Inspired Putter

Scotty Cameron is celebrating the long-running success of Titleist brand ambassador Justin Thomas with the introduction of the new Inspired by Justin Thomas Phantom X5.5 putter.

The putter has been designed to the specifications of Thomas’ putter, which he has used to win multiple PGA Tour events including a Major at the 2017 PGA Championship.

The putter features a standard-milled solid 303 stainless steel face that extends through the wings, while the 6061 aircraft aluminium sole plate allows for superior weight distribution to increase MOI and stability.

Related: Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Additionally, it has a slant neck which has been hand welded on every putter, and the ‘Circle JT’ and Thomas signature have also been engraved into the face heel and sole plate respectively.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Justin Thomas said; “This was an extremely cool project for me to work on with Scotty. When I first saw the 5.5, I immediately noticed how nicely it sits down on the green. The neck just makes it sit so square. In the beginning, I was only thinking it would give me something different to look at for a couple weeks yet here I am, four-something years later and still using it. So, I guess it’s worked out pretty well.”

“Justin first visited the Putter Studio as a young amateur when he played a Newport 2 but even after getting his first tour win with the blade, he started to consider a change,” Scotty Cameron told GM.

“He poked around our putter bag on the Tour Van and was initially drawn to the Futura X5 – the compact mallet shape really suited his eye. After some back-and-forth discussions, I welded him a small slant neck as a prototype setup – and here we are, 12 PGA Tour wins later and still counting with the same putter.”

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

A limited run of 2,020 Scotty Cameron Inspired by Justin Thomas Phantom X5.5 putters will be available from the 22nd of September at select Titleist authorised retailers worldwide with an RRP of £849.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram.