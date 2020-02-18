Let's take a dive into the bag of Colombian professional golfer Sebastian Munoz.
Sebastian Munoz What’s In The Bag?
A player set to make his Masters debut later this year, Sebastian Munoz won his first PGA Tour title in 2019 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Munoz holed a 15-foot putt on the last regulation hole to force a playoff with Sungjae Im. Munoz then parred the first extra hole to win and book his place at the 2020 Masters.
Here we have taken a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.
Aside from a Callaway fairway wood and a couple of Vokey wedges, Munoz uses a full bag of Ping clubs at the moment. His driver is a Ping G400 LST with 9 degrees of loft. His Callaway fairway is an Epic Flash which has 15 degrees of loft.
His long irons often change dependent on course, conditions and other factors. For example his Ping G410 Crossover goes in and out of the bag before transitioning down to a Ping i200 three-iron. The rest of his irons are Ping i210’s.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping i210 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £649
- BUY NOW (US): Ping i210 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99
He carries two different models of wedge, one of which is a 50 degree Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth and the 56 and 60 degree wedges are Titleist Vokey SM7’s.
His putter is a Ping Sigma 2 Valor and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.
*We believe this club goes in and out of the bag
Ping G400 LST (8.5 @9 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.5 shaft
3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Yellow shaft
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Epic Flash fairway wood from American Golf for £249
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Epic Flash fairway wood from Worldwide Golf Shops for $299.99
*Utility: Ping G410 Crossover
Irons: Ping i200 (3), Ping i210 (4-PW), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Hybrid 85X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50), Titleist Vokey Design SM7 sand (56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Valor
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
