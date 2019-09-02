We take a look inside the bag of the 2019 Omega European Masters winner.

Sebastian Soderberg What’s In The Bag?

Swedish golfer Sebastian Soderberg had the best year of his career in 2019 largely thanks to an incredible victory in Switzerland at the Omega European Masters. He birdied the first play-off hole to beat Rory McIlroy, Lorenzo Gagli, Andres Romero and Kalle Samooja.

The first European Tour win of his career, it sees him jump to just outside the world’s top-100 golfers.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he puts in the bag.

Aside from his putter, Soderberg has a full bag of Srixon/Cleveland clubs at the moment.

The driver situation has recently changed too from a Callaway Epic Flash to a Srixon Z785.

We are yet to confirm the exact model of his fairway wood.

Instead of carrying another fairway wood, Soderberg puts the Srixon Z U85 two-iron into play and we believe he uses a KBS Tour shaft in it.

The rest of his irons are a combo set between Srixon’s Z785 model and the more blade like Z965. We believe the Z 785 iron is a five-iron and the rest of his irons (6-PW) are Z965’s.

He carries three Cleveland wedges all of which are RTX-4’s with a Tour Raw finish. They come with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

His only club not made by either Srixon or Cleveland is his putter which is an Odyssey Works Vera 7.

He uses a Srixon Z-Star ball and wears Nike shoes.