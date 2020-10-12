We look inside the bag of 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Sei Young Kim.

Sei Young Kim What’s In The Bag?

From 2015 to 2019 Sei Young Kim had won 10 times on the LPGA Tour but in 2020 she got her first Major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She did so in imperious fashion as a final round 63 gave her a five-stroke victory over fellow Korean Inbee Park at Aronimink Golf Club.

Below we have taken a look at what the young professional golfer puts into her bag each week on Tour.

Kim plays a mixture of brands at the moment. Starting with the woods she uses a TaylorMade M5 driver before transitioning down into a TaylorMade SIM three-wood, five-wood and hybrid.

Form there she uses two different models of Mizuno iron at the moment. Her four-iron is a JPX 919 Tour which is the same model Brooks Koepka uses. The rest of her irons, from five-iron down to pitching wedge, are all Mizuno MP-20 MMC’s.

From there she only carries two wedges, both of which are Titleist Vokey SM8‘s. They have 50 and 56 degrees of loft respectively.

Her final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron T22 Teryllium Newport Prototype. She also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

