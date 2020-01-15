Garcia was pictured using Ping irons and wedges at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Sergio Garcia Splits With Callaway – “It Wasn’t The Fit That We Thought”

Sergio Garcia has split with Callaway after two years with the company.

The Spaniard signed with the company in January 2018 after 15 years with TaylorMade.

However, he now appears to moving on to free agency and was spotted at an Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship promotional event with a new setup.

Sergio was pictured, minus the Callaway logo on his cap, with TaylorMade SIM fairway wood headcovers, Ping Blueprint irons and Ping Glide 3.0 wedges.

We’ve also seen him pictured using the Ping Blueprint irons during a practice round.

He is reportedly using a Ping G410 driver and Anser putter as well.

“Unfortunately our relationship with Callaway didn’t go any farther,” Garcia said in his pre-tournament press conference at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“So at the moment, I’m a free agent. So I’m playing whatever I feel that — feels best for me or fits me best. That’s where we are and that’s what I’ve been working on this Christmas break.

“I wouldn’t particularly say that [it is a scenario he wanted heading into the new year], but you know, there’s things happen, and obviously many of the things that Callaway wanted me to do, I couldn’t agree to them.

“Unfortunately we thought the best thing to do was to go our separate ways.

“It’s all good. There’s no hard feelings by any side, and these things happen.

“You know, at the end of the day, what I want to do is go out there and enjoy what I do, try to do it to the best of my ability, and they are also trying to get the best equipment they can get.

“Unfortunately just it wasn’t the fit that we thought it would be for me, and you know, we just move on from there.”

