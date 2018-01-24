We take a look at the Callaway clubs and adidas apparel that Sergio Garcia is using at the 2018 Open Championship

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the Callaway equipment and adidas clothing and shoes used by Sergio Garcia ahead of the Open Championship. Sergio Garcia 2018 Open Championship Outfits: adidas Bold 3-Stripes Polo (grey three) – MSRP: $65

adidas Bold 3-Stripes Polo (bright blue) – MSRP: $65

Ultimate365 Heather Polo (grey three/heather/carbon) – MSRP: $70

Ultimate365 Colorblock Polo (white/bright blue) – MSRP: $75 Something new in every adidas player’s bag will be the Go-To Adapt Jacket, offering all-weather protection in a jacket built to function specifically for the golf swing. The water-resistant fabric combines with a fleece-lined shell to give all players a grab-and-go option for the course.



Let’s now take a look inside the golf bag of 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Garcia split with TaylorMade in October after 15 years with the company before signing with Callaway at the start of January.

And it hasn’t taken the Spaniard long to bed in his new equipment.

Garcia won the Singapore Open, his 33rd professional title, by five strokes in his first outing as a Callaway staffer.

In his last win, in October at the Valderrama Masters in his native Spain, he had a Mack Daddy 4 Wedge and a Toulon putter in the bag.

That was a big sign that he might be signing with Callaway, which was confirmed this month.

Related: Toulon putters coming to Europe

The Toulon putter he used in his Valderrama win was an Atlanta model, which he has switched out for the more bladed Azalea model.

The 38-year-old has Callaway’s brand new Rogue Sub Zero driver in the bag as well as a strong Rogue Sub Zero 3 wood and 5 wood.

Related: Sergio Garcia receives epic letter from young fan

His irons are a mixed set of Apex Pro ’16s and Apex MBs and he is carrying three Mack Daddy 4 wedges.

His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft.

Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 9°

3 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 13.5°

5 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 18°

Irons (3-9): Callaway Apex Pro and Apex MB

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 – 48° 54° 60°

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Azalea

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft

Golf Monthly Instruction

Apparel and shoes: Adidas

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram