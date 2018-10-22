Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

We take a look at the Callaway clubs Sergio Garcia used to win the Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Sergio Garcia won his 15th European Tour title at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, a tournament he has now won three times in a row. The Spaniard shot a closing 69 at Valderrama on Monday to win by four from Shane Lowry. The tournament was only contested over 54 holes due to weather delays. Below, we take a look at the Callaway equipment in Sergio’s bag…

Garcia split with TaylorMade in October last year after 15 years with the company before signing with Callaway at the start of January 2018.

Garcia uses a full range of Callaway Rogue woods ranging from the Sub Zero driver at 10.5 degrees, a 3-wood at 15 degrees, and finally an 18 degree 5-wood.

His irons the Callaway Apex MBs from 3-PW.

He then carries two Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges in 54 and 48 degrees of loft.

Garcia uses Toulon designed putters and has switched between models this year.

He put a special Ryder Cup style Toulon Atlanta putter in play at Le Golf National, where he won three points from four matches to become the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points scorer.

His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 10.5°

3 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 15°

5 wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 18°

Irons (3-PW): Callaway Apex MB

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 – 54° and 58°

Putter: Odyssey Toulon

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Apparel and shoes: Adidas

