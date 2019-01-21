Take a look what the 31-year-old Irish golfer used to win his fourth European Tour title

Shane Lowry What’s In The Bag?

Shane Lowry won his first title since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

The Irishman made an excellent birdie at the 72nd hole to pip South Africa’s Richard Sterne by one to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

It moves the Srixon/Cleveland ambassador up to 41st in the world.

Below, we take a look at the clubs in his bag during that victory…

He has the new Epic Flash Sub Zero driver by Callaway.

Incredibly, the new Flash Face technology was designed by a computer that ran thousands of simulations to try and create the most efficient face for every type of strike.

Lowry has two TaylorMade M4 fairway woods in the bag.

A Srixon staff player, Lowry uses a combo set of their newest irons starting with the Srixon Z U85 utility iron that acts as his strong 3-iron.

He then carries the more forgiving of the brands latest irons, the Srixon Z 585‘s between the four and five-irons.

Finally the more precise Z 785‘s go from six iron down to the pitching wedge.

The Irishman carries two Cleveland RTX-4 wedges with the exact degrees of loft to be confirmed.

However, in the past he has shown he favours going for 52 and 58 degrees of loft so in all likelihood he has stuck with this combination at the bottom of the bag.

Lowry uses an Odyssey O-Works 2-ball putter.

His ball is the 2019 Srixon Z-Star XV.