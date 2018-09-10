Shot Scope enhances app with interactive social features - Shot Scope is introducing medals and leader boards to its app that works alongside the V2 Watch

Shot Scope Enhances App With Interactive Social Features

Shot Scope has announced the addition of some new interactive social features to its app and web dashboard.

As part of a free update for the app used alongside the V2 Watch, golfers will now be able to track their golf games like never before, celebrate milestones and achievements, and then be able to share their golfing successes across social media.

These new features will take two different forms. Firstly, there is the Medals feature, which will be available from early September. This gives golfers the incentive to unlock over 500 Medals ranging from breaking 80, making several birdies in a row, or even playing a course that has held a Major. Below you can see some of the other medals that can be unlocked.

The player will then be able to re-live the shot or shots that unlocked a specific medal.

The second feature, which will be available in mid-October, is called Leader boards.

This feature allows players to compare themselves to other Shot Scope users in a variety of ways, and filter by handicap or nationality.

Additionally, Shot Scope say you can see leader boards that compare a multitude of factors like driving distance, proximity to the hole, longest putt, and points gained from unlocking medals.

The Shot Scope V2 GPS watch is available in-store and online with an RRP of £225. It was recently selected as part of Golf Monthly’s Tech 50 and Editor’s Choice Awards for 2018.

CEO of Shot Scope, David Hunter had this to say of the new features; “We have a great interaction with our users and the new Medals and Leader boards functionality will add a new dimension to the Shot Scope experience.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“This update highlights the continual development of our product and how much we value our user experience. Shot Scope shows that a GPS watch can do a lot more than just provide distances and really is the future of GPS in golf.”

For all the latest gear news in golf, follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.