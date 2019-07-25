A new interactive Course Hub has been launched free of charge for Shot Scope V2 users

Shot Scope Course Hub Feature Launched

Shot Scope’s new ‘Course Hub’ feature has gone live, bringing golfers together by allowing them to virtually join an unlimited number of golf clubs, view course stats, and compete in various competitions against other Shot Scope V2 users.

Users can simply search for a golf club and instantly gain access to data, like: gross and net course records, longest drives, hole-by-hole statistics, most birdies and much more.

All data captured on golfers’ Shot Scope V2 GPS watches will be automatically synced to the Course Hub after they opt to share their round data, allowing them to immediately view their round data and compare their statistics with other golfers.

The Hub will also allow users to share information and tips on how best to play certain courses.

Every par-5 will become a Long Drive competition on the Course Hub with the implementation of ‘Driving Records’, and a top-10 leaderboard will be available on each course page.

If a course has no par-5s, the last three par-4s will act as the long drive holes so that every course can benefit from this feature.

To access Course Hub, all Shot Scope V2 owners need to do is simply login to the Shot Scope website where they can gain access to the new social community completely free of charge.

“The new Course Hub feature is ground-breaking for Shot Scope,” commented Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.

“We are all so excited to be launching our own social community that can bring golfers together and hopefully help lots of them to improve their game.

“The amount of data that our users are going to be able to access through Course Hub will make this feature incredibly valuable.

“The ability to view how other golfers have played a course before you do, is something that every player can benefit from.”