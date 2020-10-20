The Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder unveiled today features adaptive slope functionality and two choices of colour optics

Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder Unveiled

Shot Scope, known for its V3 GPS watch with automatic shot tracking, has today unveiled its first ever laser rangefinder. The Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder combines advanced technology with sleek styling and a reliable construction.

It leaves the user in no doubt that they have captured the correct yardage thanks to Target-Lock Vibration technology. The Precision Clear Lens allows users to seamlessly switch between the laser’s black and red dual optics, with the option to view distances in either yards or metres.

For added control out on the course, Shot Scope’s first laser product also features Adaptive Slope technology which displays the angle of slope adjustment and a recalculated yardage, accurate to just 3.6 inches, through the lens. This feature can be switched on and off with ease to ensure the product conforms to the rules of golf during tournament play.

Shot Scope Pro L1 Laser Rangefinder Review

With six-times magnification, the Pro L1 laser has a range of up to 875 yards, meaning no pin is out of reach. The rangefinder was developed to play in all conditions, boasting a water-resistant construction and conveniently positioned grip patches to prevent any slip in the hand during use.

Included in the package is a premium carry case as well as a lanyard, carry clip, cleaning cloth and a replaceable battery. The Pro L1 also comes complete with a 12-month limited warranty.

“The introduction of the PRO L1 laser rangefinder represents an exciting expansion for Shot Scope,” commented Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter. “We wanted to create a high-performance laser product that delivered on ultimate performance while carrying an

affordable price tag.”

The Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder is available now with an RRP of £199.99 with either blue or grey accent colours and can be purchased at www.shotscope.com as well as most major golf stores and online retailers.