We take a look at the equipment used by two-time European Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma.

Shubhankar Sharma What’s In The Bag?

Still one of the brightest young prospects in the game we have taken a look at what Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma puts into his bag for the 2019 season. Interestingly Sharma has five different brands in his bag including Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist, Cleveland and Scotty Cameron.

Sharma currently uses the Callaway GBB Epic driver, which is an older model and he has shown no desire to switch to the new Epic Flash driver from Callaway.

Sharma, who doesn’t have a full-bag equipment contract, carries a TaylorMade M2 fairway but has also carried an M3 fairway wood at times too.

His irons are actually the slightly older Titleist 714 CB’s.

Sharma carries the Cleveland RTX-3 Wedges, these are 50°, 56° and 60°. These wedges have helped the 21-year-old rank in the top 10 for scrambling on the European Tour.

Currently Sharma has a Scotty Cameron Prototype which he uses to rank in the top-30 for one-putts on the European Tour.

Sharma uses the Titleist Pro V1x, which along with the Pro V1 is the most popular ball on Tour.