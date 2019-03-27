We take a look inside the bag of 2019 Masters Invitee Shugo Imahira

Shugo Imahira What’s In The Bag?

26-year-old Shugo Imahira will play in his first Masters tournament in 2019 thanks to an invite form the powers that be. He has slowly been rising up the rankings of international golf thanks to his mightily consistent play on the Japan Golf Tour – a Tour in which he has won twice and also was the 2018 Money List leader for the tour.

His two wins came in 2017 and 2018 at the Kansai Open Golf Championship and the Bridgestone Open respectively.

But what clubs does he put into the bag each week? We take a look below.

Imahira is currently signed to play clubs made by Yamaha Golf and as a result many of his clubs are made by the brand. He does however carry a Callaway fairway, a Titleist hybrid, an Odyssey putter and a Titleist Pro V1x ball.

We believe his driver is the RMX 116 model which he carries with a Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6 shaft. We are yet to confirm whether Imahira has any intention to switch to the newer 118 model.

He then carries a Callaway GBB Epic fairway wood and in the past has used a very old Titleist 910 hybrid but we are yet to confirm whether this still has a place in the bag. He definitely had it in whilst playing at the Sony Open earlier in 2019.

His irons are Yamaha’s RMX 118 Model which we believe have Dynamic Gold S200 shafts in.

We are also yet to confirm what wedges he has in the bag at the moment, but we know he definitely uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball and Odyssey Black Marxman putter.