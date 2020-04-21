The new LX5 from SkyCaddie claims to have the largest golf GPS watch touch screen on the market

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch Revealed

SkyCaddie has launched some impressive handheld GPS devices in recent years, like the SX400, but hasn’t released anything in the watch category for a while. That is until now, as the brand has unveiled its new LX5, claiming to feature golf’s largest wearable GPS touch screen at 3.5cm in diameter. It’s one of the many reasons we selected it for Editor’s Choice 2020.

It weighs just 65 grams, has two-round battery life and golfers receive a three-year SkyGolf 360 Pro Membership, which provides full access to all course maps worldwide. Remember, SkyCaddie’s maps are ground-verified on foot, so you know the distances are accurate and the information is bang up to date, usually taking into account design changes within months.

It is also SkyCaddie’s first GPS Watch with WiFi, so getting the latest course maps and software updates downloaded to the watch is quick and easy.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: GPS or Laser Rangefinder – which is more accurate?

The LX5 boasts HD colour graphics and comes pre-loaded with over 35,000 courses. Other features include the IntelliGreen Pro, which provides the exact green shape and yardages from your approach angle, as well as SkyCaddie’s exclusive HoleVue with Dynamic RangeVue for stunning graphic views of the hole ahead.

Using the Zoom-In and Slide Crosshair action, golfers can access simple, accurate yardages to any critical point on the hole easily via the touch screen. For golfers that just want to glance at the critical numbers when they reach their ball, there is the Big Numbers display as well as a target list so you still have an idea as to what lies ahead.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Golfers can also benefit from the Step Counter, Heart Rate Monitor and there are even multiple watch faces to choose from for when you’re wearing your LX5 away from the golf course.

For all the latest golf equipment news and reviews, be sure to follow Golf Monthy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.