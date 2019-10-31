SkyCaddie SX400 GPS Revealed - A more compact version of the SX500 GPS comes packed full of the same game-enhancing features

SkyCaddie SX400 GPS Revealed

Following on from the impressive SX500 handheld GPS, SkyCaddie is launching a more compact version in the SX400.

The SX400 has the same features as its bigger brother, minus the 13-mega pixel camera and a slightly smaller 4-inch HD touchscreen.

For approach shots to the green, SkyCaddie’s Pin Position feature – found in both the SX400 and SX500 – provides the ability to get distances to the day’s pin positions while also getting all the benefits of SkyCaddie’s detailed maps.

Dynamic HoleVue technology automatically presents yardages to every hazard, carry and lay-up point on each hole, from your current angle of attack, with more details and yardages appearing as you zoom in.

Both devices feature SkyCaddie’s unique IntelliPath Technology (below), which gives yardages to targets along and beyond your target line, showing you the relevant carry and run-out distances with no need to aim. This is ideal for planning tee shots over bunkers and around dog-legs, or where you want to stop short of a lake, a ditch or the end of a fairway.

Just like the SX500, the SkyCaddie SX400 comes preloaded and “ready-to-play” with over 35,000 exclusive, ground-verified, error-corrected SkyCaddie course maps.

The SkyCaddie SX400 also has a host of other features including: Mark Ball, which helps you track how far you hit the ball with each club; Target List View, which displays a quick list of all the targets ahead of you on the hole; Big Number View which gives large, easy-to-see Front, Middle and Back readouts; and Tee Box Selection, Gender Selection, Dual Green Support, a Yards or Metres option, Stat Tracking and a North Indicator.

The SX400 also offers digital scoring options for Strokeplay and Stableford, with handicapping adjustments. You can also track Total Putts and Fairways Hit, and if you turn your SkyCaddie SX400 to the left or right you will see an instant Digital Scorecard in landscape mode.

You also get a host of automated help such as Auto-Course, Auto-Hole Advance and Auto-Zoom. The SX400 comes in a compact, sleek, highly water-resistant body that’s easy to hold or to attach to your golf bag or golf trolley.

Boasting a battery life of over 20 hours, more than three 18-hole rounds of golf, the SX400 is ready for extended playing time – just like the SX500.

“After four wins and dozens of top ten finishes for the SX500 so far on the European senior Staysure Tour, a growing number of elite golfers are now telling us that the features provided by SkyCaddie’s new GPS devices mean that they no longer need their laser or even a yardage book,” says SkyCaddie General Manger UK & Europe James Holmes.

“The true clincher for serious golfers, is that the SX400 and SX500 both have the ability to show today’s pin positions. This most appeals to golfers who previously relied on the limited-vision, single-yardage option which a laser provides.”

The SkyCaddie SX400 is available in the UK from October 2019 at RRP £299.95.