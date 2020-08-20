Take a look at the new LX5C GPS watch from SkyCaddie.

SkyCaddie Unveil LX5C Ceramic GPS Watch

SkyCaddie has unveiled it’s new LX5C Ceramic GPS Watch which attempts to be one of the most desirable golf watches out on the market.

The scratch-resistant, hard-wearing LX5C ceramic bezel holds its colour practically forever, and retains that ‘new’ look far longer than a traditional bezel – as seen by the recent trend towards ceramic materials in the luxury watch market.

“The LX5C is the most powerful and attractive GPS rangefinder golf has ever seen” said James Holmes, SkyCaddie General Manager UK & Europe. “Adding the ceramic bezel adds yet more desirability to what was already golf’s most-praised smart watch of 2020.

“It looks fabulous both on and off the golf course, but the LX5C is about way more than just good looks. Both versions of the LX5 exist to save you shots on the golf course, more than any other golf watch, pure and simple.

“Because only SkyCaddie professionally creates and updates its course maps on foot, the LX5C gives you golf’s most accurate and up-to-date golf course information.”

In terms of features the LX5C is largely identical to the LX5.

It boasts HD colour graphics and comes pre-loaded with over 35,000 courses. Other features include the IntelliGreen Pro, which provides the exact green shape and yardages from your approach angle, as well as SkyCaddie’s exclusive HoleVue with Dynamic RangeVue for stunning graphic views of the hole ahead.

Using the Zoom-In and Slide Crosshair action, golfers can access simple, accurate yardages to any critical point on the hole easily via the touch screen. For golfers that just want to glance at the critical numbers when they reach their ball, there is the Big Numbers display as well as a target list so you still have an idea as to what lies ahead.

Robust Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity enables you to easily sync your LX5C to get the latest course maps, or update your scores and stats wirelessly in your SkyGolf 360 account.

Additionally the water-resistant LX5C boasts a hi-capacity rechargeable Li-Polymer battery that lasts up to two rounds (over three days in Time mode). And it comes with a three-year premium Worldwide Membership at no extra charge.

The SkyCaddie LX5C GPS Smart Watch retails for just £349.95.

