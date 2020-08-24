We take a look inside the bag of 2020 AIG Women's Open champion, Sophia Popov.

Sophia Popov What’s In The Bag?

German professional golfer Sophia Popov was close to quitting the game in 2019 but just a year later she managed to see off the competition to win her first Major title at the AIG Women’s Open.

Speaking after the round she said; “It feels amazing. There’s a lot of hard work behind it, and a lot of struggles that I went through the last six years, especially health-wise, and I’m just glad I was able to overcome everything and just keep my head in it. I knew I was capable. I just had a lot of obstacles thrown in my way, and I just – I’m glad I stuck with it. I almost quit playing last year, so thank God I didn’t.”

It is a great comeback story but what clubs does she put into the bag? Below we have taken a look.

Aside from the ball Popov uses a full bag of Callaway equipment right now starting with a Callaway Mavrik driver, an Epic Flash three-wood and then a Mavrik five-wood. They have 10.5, 15 and 18 degrees of loft respectively.

Shifting to the irons she uses a set of Callaway X-Forged irons and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. She then carries three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

Her final club in the bag is an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Triple Track 2-Ball putter which she used to great effect in her Major win.

She also uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Driver: Callaway Mavrik, 10.5˚ with True Temper Project X EvenFlow Riptide shaft.

Three-wood: Callaway Epic Flash, 15˚ with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft.

Five-wood: Callaway Mavrik, 18˚ with KBS Tour shaft.

Irons (4-PW): Callaway X-Forged with KBS Tour shafts.

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (50˚, 54˚ and 58˚)

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Triple Track 2-Ball

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

