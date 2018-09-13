Check out the latest golf balls from Srixon

Which Srixon Ball Is Right For Me?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.

Many of you will be well aware of the success and wide appeal of the hugely popular Srixon AD333 ball, but there are a number of other models in the range.

Be sure to check out the links through to our reviews, which will help you make a decision on which Srixon ball will suit your game.

Srixon Ball Range

Srixon AD333 Ball

Price: £24

Key Technology:

Two-piece construction

2017 model features lower-compression core

New third-generation Spin Skin coating for more consistent spin

More efficient 338 Aerodynamic Speed Dimple pattern offers more control in wind

Srixon AD333 Ball Review

Verdict: An excellent all-round offering given the modest price tag. Long-game performance is where it differs from balls at higher price points, promoting a long, penetrating ball flight off the tee and extra height on approach shots to help stop the ball. It feels soft enough around the green and those who use a similar ball currently may notice a little extra grab, but if you switch from a premium ball, you’ll need to allow for some extra run out. A very solid performer

Will Suit: Those who want affordable distance without losing out too much on a soft feel or control

BUY NOW: Srixon AD333 Balls from American Golf for £19.99

Srixon Z-Star Ball

Price: £44.99

Key Technology:

Lower compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core for softer feel and improved launch conditions

More aerodynamic 338 Speed Dimple pattern for yardage gains

Third-generation Spin Skin coating for more greenside spin

Srixon Z-Star Ball Review

Verdict: An excellent offering in the premium ball category. The difference between the Z-Star and Z-Star XV appears to have reduced, making the decision between the two trickier to make, but both are exceptional all-round packages

Will Suit: Higher swing speed players that want distance off the tee without sacrificing feel or short game control

BUY NOW: Srixon Z-Star Balls from American Golf for £39.99

Srixon Z-Star XV Ball

Price: £44.99

Key Technology:

Redesigned Energetic Gradient Growth Core for better launch conditions

More aerodynamic 338 Speed Dimple pattern for yardage gains and full shot control

Third-generation Spin Skin coating for softer feel and more consistent spin on approach shots from any lie

Verdict: An excellent offering in the premium ball category. The difference between the Z-Star XV and Z-Star appears to have reduced, making the decision between the two trickier to make, but both are exceptional all-round packages

Will Suit: Higher swing speed players that want distance off the tee without sacrificing feel or short game control

BUY NOW: Srixon Z-Star XV Balls from American Golf for £39.99

Srixon UltiSoft Ball

Price: £24

Key Technology:

Thin ionomer cover with a blend of RABALON HR+ and Pana-Tetra for soft impact around greens

Low compression creates higher launch angle, which equates to more distance

324 advanced dimple pattern reduces drag, improving accuracy and distance

Will Suit: Slower-swinging golfers

Srixon Soft Feel Ball

Price: £24

Key Technology:

Softer near centre, gradually firmer around perimeter, soft-feeling while maximising ball speed

338 Speed Dimple pattern increases distance by reducing drag

Ionomer cover thin and soft to provide greenside spin control

Will Suit: Slower-swinging golfers

Srixon AD333 Tour Ball

Price: £29.99

Key Technology:

Lower compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core can be fully compressed by moderate swing speeds, resulting in less backspin

Third-generation Spin Skin for tour-level spin control on approach shots and greenside

338 Speed Dimple pattern increases distance by reducing drag, also helping accuracy in wind

Srixon AD333 Tour Review

Verdict: A ball that has a urethane cover and excellent long game performance for under £30 provides a great deal of value. For many amateur players, it will offer everything they’re looking for while saving a few pounds over tour-level premium balls

Will Suit: Moderate swing speed players

BUY NOW: Srixon AD333 Tour Balls from American Golf for £29.99

Srixon Soft Feel Lady Ball

Price: £24

Key Technology:

Softer near centre, gradually firmer around perimeter, soft-feeling while maximising ball speed

Tuned to a woman’s swing, launching higher with more carry

338 Speed Dimple pattern increases distance by reducing drag, also helping accuracy in wind

Ionomer cover thin and soft to provide greenside spin control

Will Suit: Lady golfers, or those with slower-than-average swing speeds

Srixon Distance Ball

Price: £15.99

Key Technology:

2-Piece with highly resilient ionomer cover for longer drives

93 compression

Aerodynamic 324 speed dimple configuration with true and penetrating trajectory

Energetic Gradient Growth core with soft compression for high velocity shots

Will Suit: High handicap golfers and those needing every bit of help to get more distance

Which Srixon ball is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps. Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.