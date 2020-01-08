Srixon Q-Star Tour Golf Ball Launched - New for 2020 Srixon has introduced the third generation of Q-Star ball promising tour performance with a soft feel.

Srixon Q-Star Tour Golf Ball Launched

Brand new for 2020, Srixon has announced the launch of the third generation of its Q-Star Tour golf ball, which promises performance that is seen on tour with a soft feel that isn’t.

As expected, the balls have several pieces of key technology to talk about, such as the FastLayer Core, Srixon’s SeRM compound, and a new alignment design.

Starting with the all-new FastLayer Core, this acts as the foundation of the new ball. With its gradual transition from soft inner core to firm outer edge, FastLayer behaves like a core with thousands of layers which is said to deliver distance as well as soft feel.

RELATED: Srixon Z-Star Balls Review

Srixon has also implemented its Spin Skin technology with Slide-Ring Material (SeRM), which is a urethane compound that covers the coat of the golf ball. Why? Well the SeRM cover helps to dig deep into the grooves of wedges and irons which increases friction and therefore spin and control.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Finally the Q-Star Tour also features a new stamping design which can help players with alignment especially when putting and even off the tee.

“The new Q-Star Tour is a tour-caliber golf ball, delivering a softer feel at impact,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development for Srixon.

“We’ve enhanced this generation with the new FastLayer Core to drive more ball speed and distance, while the SeRM urethane cover offers maximum spin and stopping power.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

The Srixon Q-Star Tour will be available in Pure White and Tour Yellow and officially launches in the UK and Ireland in February, 2020, with an RRP of £34.99.



For more gear releases and equipment news, do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.