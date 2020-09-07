The new Srixon Soft Feel Balls unveiled today have been built for both men and women seeking a soft feel on shots

Srixon Soft Feel Balls Unveiled

Hot off the heels of the new UltiSoft, Srixon has now launched an update to the Soft Feel ball range for 2020 for both men and women.

The new Soft Feel Lady ball actually hits the shelves first on October 1st before the men’s version launches on November 1st.

The all-new Soft Feel features Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core, which has a soft center that gradually transitions to a firm outer edge.

Yet this softer core is more resilient, snapping back into shape more quickly after impact for added ball speed, while reducing long game sidespin for increased accuracy.

The low compression design and soft, thin cover provides all-around performance with distance off the tee, and increased greenside spin that all players crave.

The 338 Speed Dimple Pattern is said to help the ball cut through the wind more easily by reducing drag at launch and increasing lift during descent for longer, straighter shots from tee to green.

A thin ionomer cover provides a soft feel while adding enhanced greenside spin on those tough pitches and chips and both balls also have an Easy Target alignment system on the side to help with putting aim.

“This is our 12th generation Soft Feel golf ball, putting us at the forefront of the low-compression distance ball category,” said Lionel Caron, Srixon Sports Europe’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

“With this new model, we’re excited to give golfers our longest Soft Feel to date, in a ball that maintains the signature feel golfers expect from a Soft Feel.”

Soft Feel joins the UltiSoft as Srixon’s softest-feeling options within the range, while the Q-Star Tour provides all round performance with better short game control. Then there are its premium offerings in the Z-Star and Z-Star XV, which are played out on tour by the likes of Open Champion Shane Lowry.

The Srixon Soft Feel Lady, offered in Soft White and Passion Pink and Soft Feel, offered in Soft White and Tour Yellow, will have an RRP of £25 per dozen.