Srixon Soft Feel Brite Golf Balls Revealed

Elliott Heath

The new Srixon Soft Feel Brite golf balls revealed today Srixon's come in three eye-catching colours

Srixon Soft Feel Brite

Srixon Soft Feel Brite Golf Balls Revealed

Srixon has has unveiled its new Soft Feel Brite golf balls, coming in red, orange and green.

The balls have a soft feel thanks to Srixon’s softest FastLayer Core, which also provides added ball speed and reduced long game sidespin for accuracy.

The low-compression design and soft, thin cover is said to offer all-round performance including distance off the tee and control around the greens.

Srixon-Soft-Feel-Brite-ball-orange-web

A 338 Speed Dimple Pattern helps to reduce drag and increase lift descent for distance, especially in windy conditions, Srixon says.

The balls’s Fastlayer Core features a soft centre that gradually transitions to a firm outer edge to give golfers both great feel and distance.

“The new Soft Feel Brite golf ball puts us at the forefront of the low-compression distance ball category,” said Lionel Caron, Srixon Sports Europe Chief Sales & Marketing Officer.

“Whether off the tee or around the greens, the new Soft Feel Brite lives up to its namesake. With it, you’ll experience a solid yet comfortable impact on every swing, giving you more confidence as you address each shot.”

Related: The best Srixon golf balls

The brand new Soft Feel Brite is available in ‘Brite Red’, ‘Brite Orange’ and ‘Brite Green’ with an SRP of £25 per dozen.

They will be available to buy across the UK & Ireland from the 13th February.