Srixon Unveils 9th Generation AD333 Balls

Renowned golf club and ball manufacturer Srixon have just announced they will launch a 9th generation of their immensely popular AD333 golf ball which will be available in Pure White and Tour Yellow from the 6th of September.

“The new AD333 maintains and builds on the high-quality performance that consumers throughout Europehave come to expect from our leading two-piece golf ball,”said Leslie Hepsworth, UK & Ireland President at Srixon Sports Europe. “Featuring a number of new technologies, including a new FastLayer Core, our designers have done an amazing job to deliver a 9th generation AD333that promises even more ball speed and distance.”

From a technological standpoint there are several things to mention on these golf balls, chief among which is the all-new Fast-Layer Core which starts soft in the centre and gets progressively firmer towards the edge of the ball. This, along with Srixon’s 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, is said to deliver more distance off the tee regardless of the conditions. The dimple pattern basically helps to reduce drag which helps create a fast and penetrating ball flight.

Additionally the 9th generation balls come with Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) to drastically increase friction at impact which maximises spin especially with the wedges and iron shots. This is achieved by the coating which digs deep into the grooves of clubs.

"With the addition of the new FastLayer Core and Spin Skin with SeRM, the latest generation of AD333 golf balls deliver superior, all-around performance compared against similar offerings in the market,"

As mentioned above the balls will be officially launched on the 6th of September in the United Kingdom. They will cost £24 per dozen.

