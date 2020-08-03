The new Srixon ZX range of woods and irons promises both power and precision through new technologies and effective adjustability

Srixon ZX Range Unveiled

Srixon is set to launch its new ZX range of woods and irons, designed to bring speed to the serious golfer.

The ZX Woods were designed to help generate more speed and distance thanks to the brand’s new Rebound Frame Technology.

Rebound Frame Technology works by layering alternating zones of flexibility and stiffness that work in tandem to focus more energy into the ball at impact for more distance.

Both the ZX5 and ZX7 drivers feature a strong but lightweight carbon crown that is 15 per cent larger the previous generations. This new crown repositions mass low, deep, and around the perimeter, increasing MOI and forgiveness on every drive.

The ZX7 driver delivers a more penetrating ball flight and adjustability comprising of two sole weights to give any player their desired launch conditions or alter swing weight, while an adjustable hosel provides variation in loft, lie, and face angle.

Meanwhile, the ZX5 driver delivers confidence due to a larger footprint and attened shape, with a single weight placed low and deep to help make it ideal for straight drives that launch high and carry far.

The same technologies, tour preferred shaping, and focus on speed are featured in the new line of ZX fairway woods and hybrids to deliver distance, along with a stepped crown, which lowers the centre of gravity to optimize launch and increase MOI.

Milled into the back of every ZX5 and ZX7 iron face is a design called MainFrame, a variable thickness pattern made up of grooves, channels, and cavities that increases ball speed on every shot.

After two years of learning and refining, these final faces offer greatly improved COR because they maximize flex at impact for more ball speed on every strike.

The grooves in the 8-iron through to pitching wedge on the ZX5 and ZX7 irons are sharper, narrower, and deeper than those on the long irons for more spin and stopping power on approach shots into the green.

Srixon’s ZX5 irons combine pioneering ball speed technology with premium forged feel, and delivers all of it in a forgiving yet workable profile at address.

Meanwhile, Srixon’s ZX7 irons provide a compact blade shape, slim topline, narrow sole and mass positioned behind the sweetspot that delivers the workability, feel, and aesthetics of a players iron.

Both irons feature an updated Tour V.T. Sole that glides smoothly through the turf, progressive grooves to improve consistency, and forged construction from a soft 1020 carbon steel body that absorbs vibrations for an extremely soft feel.

Coming in January 2021 is the ZX utility iron, which is more compact than the previous generation, delivering a more blade-like address profile that blends seamlessly with any set.

It features Srixon’s MainFrame technology, along with a hollow design and multi-piece construction. All of these powerful technologies come together in a smaller profile, with all the same forgiveness that is expected from a utility iron.

The ZX range officially launches in the UK and Europe on 19th September 2020, with the following RRPs: ZX7 driver £449, ZX5 driver £429, ZX fairways £249, ZX hybrids £229, ZX Utility £209, ZX7 and ZX5 irons £149.50 per club in steel, £166.50 in graphite.