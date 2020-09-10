A look inside the bag to see what equipment Germany's Stephan Jaeger plays

Stephan Jaeger What’s In The Bag?

Stephan Jaeger may still be looking to make an impact on the PGA Tour, but the man from Munich does have five Korn Ferry titles to his name.

Besides the wins, another highlight is the record-setting 58 that he posted at the Ellie Mae Classic in July 2016, where he fired 12 birdies at TPC Stonebrae.

“If you shoot 58, you’re going to have to putt lights-out,” he said after his round. “If you shoot that kind of number, every part of your game is going to be good.”

And it remained in good shape for the rest of the tournament as he cruised to victory.

So, what clubs does ‘Mr 58’ play?

At 5ft 9in, the Ping player can certainly get the ball out there; he plays the Ping G410 LST driver and Ping G410 LST 3-wood.

Interestingly, he’s comfortable with one of Ping’s older sets of irons – the S55s, which all feature custom lofts and lies.

He uses Ping wedges, too, opting for three Ping Glide Forged models.

Golf Monthly Instruction

When you do something incredible like shoot a 58, other rewards come your way.

Following that blistering round in 2016, Jaeger received a Ping 50th Anniversary Scottsdale Anser putter.

It was given to him by Ping CEO John Solheim to celebrate his achievement – and he’s still using it to this day.

Stephan Jaeger What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G410 LST, 9°@8.5°, Flat Standard, PJX HZRDUS T1100 Low Spin 65g-6.5 Tip 1″, 44.5″, D3+

3-wood: Ping G410 LST, 20.5°@19° (Big -), PJX HZRDUS, Yellow, 85g-6.5 Tip 2″, 41″, D2+

Irons (4-PW): Ping S55, Standard, Custom lofts and lies, DG TI X100, D2

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged, 50°@49° D2+, 54°@53° D3+, 58°@57° D3+, Standard, DG TI S400

Putter: Ping 50th Anniversary Scottsdale Anser, 21° lie, 3° loft 35″

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest gear news.