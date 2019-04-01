What clubs did Stephen Gallagher use to win the Hero Indian Open in 2019? We take a look

Stephen Gallacher What’s in The Bag?

Scot Stephen Gallacher secured his first European tour title since 2014 at the 2019 Hero Indian Open recently.

On a topsy turvy final day Gallacher produced a remarkable come-back to win the second Scottish European Tour victory of the year after David Law emerged victorious at the ISPS Hnada Vic Open.

Things appeared to be going poorly on the front-nine as Gallacher made a shocking eight on the par-4 7th which dropped him well down the leaderboard. But from then on he made six birdies, including 17 and 18 to win by one stroke from Masahiro Kawamura, who himself shot one-over par.

Clearly it was a trying day as both Julian Suri and Callum Shinkwin, who started the day on 11-under, shot five and six over respectively.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs Gallacher used to pull off the come-back.

Gallacher is a Titleist ambassador and plays a full set of clubs made by the brand.

At the top of the bag he has a TS3 driver and TS2 fairway.

His irons start with a Titleist 718 T-MB 3-iron closely followed by Titleist’s 718 AP2 model from four-iron to pitching wedge. Indeed it was his iron play that stood out over the weekend – he ranked first in strokes gained approach in round three, gaining 3.98 strokes on the field, and second in strokes gained approach in round four, gaining 4.72 strokes on the rest of the field.

The Scot then carries three wedges all of which are Vokey’s. The first two are SM7’s whereas the 60 degree is a Prototype.

Finally Gallacher uses a Scotty Cameron TSB putter, which he used to great effect on Sunday as he ranked second in putts per GIR and seventh overall in total putts for the week.