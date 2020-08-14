We take a look inside the bag of American Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

Steve Stricker What’s In The Bag?

A twelve-time winner on the PGA Tour, Steve Stricker secured two Senior Major Championships in 2019 and will captain the American team at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Let’s take a look inside the bag of the Ryder Cup captain.

At the top of the bag he has recently changed his Titleist 913D driver for a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero model.

Buy Now from EBay for $399.95



He does still carry his older Titleist woods though. His three-wood is a 915F model with 13.5 degrees of loft and his hybrid is a 816H1 model with 17 degrees of loft.

Interestingly he has recently changed his irons too. He was playing a set of Titleist 755’s but now he has a set of T100’s that go from three-iron down to nine-iron.

Related: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About Steve Stricker

He then carries two Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges but we are yet to confirm the exact lofts. His lob wedge is a Vokey SM4 and has been bent to 59 degrees.

Golf Monthly Instruction

His final club in the bag is his old trusty Odyssey White Hot 2 putter and he also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Steve Stricker What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero

Buy Now from EBay for $399.95



Three-wood: Titleist 915F (13.5 degrees) with a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H1 (17 degrees) with a Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 X shaft

Irons (3-9): Titleist T100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (we are to confirm the two SM8 lofts), Titleist Vokey SM4 (60-12 at 59 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram